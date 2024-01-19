ANF Seizes 155 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 155 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 2 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a cargo office at Allama Iqbal Airport while an accused was also arrested.
In the second operation, 102 kg of hashish was recovered from the Kuchlak bypass area in Quetta.
In the third operation conducted at Karkhano market Peshawar, 30 kg charras were recovered.
14 kg hashish was recovered from two accused rounded up from Jail Road Haripur area while 5 kg hashish was recovered from Theera Orakzai area.
In the sixth operation, 1 kg of hashish was recovered from three accused arrested from the Pirwadhai Mor area in Rawalpindi.
In the seventh operation, 300 intoxicated tablets (ecstasy) were recovered from the possession of two accused netted in the Bahria Town Phase-4 area in Rawalpindi.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
