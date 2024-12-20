ANF Seizes 1565 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover 1565 kg drugs worth Rs 420 kg and arrested 5 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 367 kg opium, 55 kg hashish, 19.5 kg ice, 79 kg cannabis seeds, 58 kg poppy seeds and 554.232 kg suspicious material were recovered from Bharabcha area in Balochistan.
180 kg heroin was recovered from Akhtarabad Hazarganji, Quetta and 169 kg hashish was recovered from Jabal Noor in Quetta while 2 suspects were also arrested.
24 kg opium and 48 kg hashish were recovered near Tablighi Markaz on Srinagar Highway Islamabad.
In 5th operation, 6 kg ice was recovered near a hotel in Satellite Town Kech.
In 6th operation, 2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect rounded up near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.
In 7th operation, 1.1 kg weed and 1.3 kg ice hidden in a car near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan were recovered and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
