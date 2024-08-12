ANF Seizes 157.8 Kg Drugs; Arrests Six Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover 157,8 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 194 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain from Faisalabad Airport.
In second operation, 86.4 kg hashish and 34.8 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Lahore-Sargodha road.
30 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Rahman Garden Lahore.
5 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Hyderabad.
950 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Sohrab Goth Karachi while in sixth operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from a foreign resident arrested near G-10 markaz Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigations are under process.
