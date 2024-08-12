Open Menu

ANF Seizes 157.8 Kg Drugs; Arrests Six Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover 157,8 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 194 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain from Faisalabad Airport.

In second operation, 86.4 kg hashish and 34.8 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Lahore-Sargodha road.

30 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Rahman Garden Lahore.

5 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Hyderabad.

950 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Sohrab Goth Karachi while in sixth operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from a foreign resident arrested near G-10 markaz Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Drugs Road Vehicle Hyderabad Bahrain From Airport

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

22 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan