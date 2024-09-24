ANF Seizes 16 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 16 kg drugs worth Rs 3.2 million and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that in two operations conducted on Lalazar Road in Rawalpindi, 69 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused arrested near a university.
2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman travelling in a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.
50 grams ice was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Attock.
600 grams ice was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near a university in Faisalabad.
In a raid conducted near a college in Faisalabad, 300 grams hashish and 200 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused.
940 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer arrested near Shehbaz Chowk in Quetta.
All the arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.
The spokesman further informed that in an operation, 1040 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed on Canal Road Lahore.
450 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at a courier office in Lahore.
360 grams heroin was recovered from an accused rounded up on Walton Road, Lahore while 9 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Jamshoro bus stop in Sindh.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
