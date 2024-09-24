Open Menu

ANF Seizes 16 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ANF seizes 16 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 16 kg drugs worth Rs 3.2 million and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in two operations conducted on Lalazar Road in Rawalpindi, 69 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused arrested near a university.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman travelling in a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

50 grams ice was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Attock.

600 grams ice was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near a university in Faisalabad.

In a raid conducted near a college in Faisalabad, 300 grams hashish and 200 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused.

940 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer arrested near Shehbaz Chowk in Quetta.

All the arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

The spokesman further informed that in an operation, 1040 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed on Canal Road Lahore.

450 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at a courier office in Lahore.

360 grams heroin was recovered from an accused rounded up on Walton Road, Lahore while 9 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Jamshoro bus stop in Sindh.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Quetta Motorway Drugs Road Rawalpindi Van Bahrain Jamshoro Attock Women From Million

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

54 minutes ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

57 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

19 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

19 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

19 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

19 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

20 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

20 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan