Open Menu

ANF Seizes 16 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF seizes 16 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operations against narcotics smugglers managed to recover 16 kg of drugs and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation on M-1 Motorway Islamabad, ANF arrested an accused resident of Khyber and recovered 4.8 kg charas.

In a second operation at Islamabad International Airport, over 2.

4 kg charas was recovered from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Peshawar going on flight no PK-287.

In the third operation, four kg charas was recovered from an accused resident of Thatha, rounded up from Boulevard Mall, Hayderabad area.

In the fourth operation conducted near Sona Khan Chowk, Quetta, ANF seized five kg charas and arrested an accused resident of Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Motorway Drugs From Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

11 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

13 minutes ago
 ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

56 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu comm ..

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

1 hour ago
 PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different part ..

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing we ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

13 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

13 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

13 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

13 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan