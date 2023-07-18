ANF seizes 16 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operations against narcotics smugglers managed to recover 16 kg of drugs and arrested four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation on M-1 Motorway Islamabad, ANF arrested an accused resident of Khyber and recovered 4.8 kg charas.

In a second operation at Islamabad International Airport, over 2.

4 kg charas was recovered from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Peshawar going on flight no PK-287.

In the third operation, four kg charas was recovered from an accused resident of Thatha, rounded up from Boulevard Mall, Hayderabad area.

In the fourth operation conducted near Sona Khan Chowk, Quetta, ANF seized five kg charas and arrested an accused resident of Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.