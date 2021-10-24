UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 16 Kg Hashish, Arrests One Person

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:10 PM

ANF seizes 16 kg hashish, arrests one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized about 16.200 kg Hashish (Charas) and arrested one person from the Federal capital.

According to ANF spokesperson, ANF carried out a raid in Islamabad, Sector F-11 Markaz, Near Attock petrol Pump, and apprehended a person namely Zahid s/o Muhammed Khan resident of Pasht, Tehsil Salarzai District Bajur Agency.

He said, that a criminal case against the culprit had been registered at the respective ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997, while further investigation was underway.

