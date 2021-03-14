ANF seizes 160kgs narcotics, arrests two smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar conducted an intelligence based operation near exit point of Peshawar motorway and seized 160 kilograms narcotics from a truck and arrested two smugglers.

The arrested smugglers were identified as Dost Muhammad son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Mohalla Kali Muhammad Umer, district Qila Abdullah (Balochistan) and Syed Abdul Wali son of Syed Haji Muhammad Usman resident of Gulistan Karaiz, Qila Abdullah, said officials of ANF.

During detail search of truck, 130 packets of heroin total weight 130kgs and 30 boxes of ICE (Amphetamine) weight 30kgs were recovered which were concealed in spare tyres and two secret cavities in rear body of truck.

The truck was coming from Quetta to Peshawar via Lahore through motorway.

Value of seized narcotics was estimated to be heroin Rs58,500,000 and amphetamine Rs27,750,000.

Case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.