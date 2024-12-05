Open Menu

ANF Seizes 16.7 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four Accused

December 05, 2024

ANF seizes 16.7 kg drugs; arrests four accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 16.7 kg drugs, 23 liters liquor, worth Rs 2 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He said 5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Tando Jam, Hyderabad.

2 kg hashish and 23 liters of alcohol were recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted near another university in Hyderabad.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

2.5 kg ice was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger at Sialkot International Airport.

7.2 kg hashish hidden in a rickshaw was recovered on Raiwind Road, Kasur and a suspect was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

