ANF Seizes 16.7 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four Accused
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 16.7 kg drugs, 23 liters liquor, worth Rs 2 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He said 5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Tando Jam, Hyderabad.
2 kg hashish and 23 liters of alcohol were recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted near another university in Hyderabad.
The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
2.5 kg ice was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger at Sialkot International Airport.
7.2 kg hashish hidden in a rickshaw was recovered on Raiwind Road, Kasur and a suspect was arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
