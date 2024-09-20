ANF Seizes 168 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations; Arrests Eight Accused
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country during last 24 hours managed to recover 168 kg drugs worth Rs 25 million and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that a total of 700 grams hashish was recovered from two accused rounded up near a university in H-1 Islamabad.
200 grams hashish, 200 grams ice and 150 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused going a motorcycle near a university in Sialkot.
8.4 kg hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near an educational institution in Sialkot and two suspects including a woman were arrested.
On pointation of the accused, another 10.
8 kg opium and 54 kg hashish were recovered from a house located in Sheikhupora. The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In two separate operations at Peshawar Airport, 2.1 kg ice was recovered from two Bahrain and Doha bound passengers.
994 grams ice was recovered from the bag of a passenger going to Jeddah at Karachi Airport.
In 9th operation, 4.7 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Karachi.
In 10th operation, 60 kg hashish was recovered near coastal line in Pisni, Balochistan.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
