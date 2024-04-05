Open Menu

ANF Seizes 170 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 170 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 1 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Islamabad Airport.

In two operations at Sialkot Airport, 1.6 kg Ice was recovered from two Qatari-bound passengers.

In fourth operation, 90 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up from Northern Bypass Karachi.

75 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Baleli check post Quetta while 2 kg heroin was recovered from two accused netted in Hudiara Kasur.

590 grams hashish and 24 grams Ice were recovered from an accused in Chakwal and 600 grams hashish were recovered from an accused arrested in Mansehra.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

