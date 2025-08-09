ANF seizes 1,776 Kg of drugs worth over Rs 7.72 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling, focusing on areas adjacent educational institutions and several cities across the country.

In six separate operations, the force arrested eight drug pushers including a Nigerian national, and seized a total of 1,776 kilograms of drugs valued at over Rs 7.72 million.

During raids near schools, ANF teams intercepted a motorcyclist near Golra Mor, Islamabad, and recovered 01 kilogram of drugs.

In another operation near Mandi Mor, Rawalpindi, two drug dealer travelling in a passenger van were held with 50 ecstasy pills.

A separate raid near Kak Pul, Islamabad, led to the arrest of a Nigerian national in possession of 35 grams of ice and 02 grams of cocaine.

The suspects later confessed they were supplying drugs to educational institutions.

In other major operations, ANF recovered 1,675 kilograms of potassium permanganate and 75 kilograms of nitrazepam near Circular Road, Lahore, arresting three drug suppliers. At a courier office in Aabpara, Islamabad, the force confiscated 16.4 kilograms of ice hidden in a parcel bound for the UK.

Another 9 kilograms of ice were seized from a vehicle near T-Chowk, Islamabad, resulting in the arrest of the driver.

All suspects have been charged under the Narcotics Control Act, and investigations are underway to identify other members of the drug networks.