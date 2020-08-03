ANF seizes 177kg of Methamphetamine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered huge quantity of Methamphetamine from eight containers at Karachi International Container Terminal.

According to an official, the ANF Clifton Police Station, acting on a tip off, checked 10 containers and recovered 177 kg of Methamphetamine from hidden cavities of 8 containers.

The containers were booked by a private company from Sialkot and were to be exported to Dubai.

A case has been registered against two absconding accused namely Abdul Waris Khan, Sadiq Khan and the company and further investigations were underway.