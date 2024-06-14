ANF seizes 1784 kg drugs; arrests eight accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 1784 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in two operations conducted at Peshawar Airport, 4.6 kg ice and 99 grams hashish were recovered from two passengers going to Qatar.

1501 kg opium and 93 kg ice were recovered from the Chagai and Chaman areas of Balochistan in two operations.

87.6 kg opium and 80.4 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near M-1 Islamabad while an accused was arrested during the operation.

9.5 kg hashish and 1.5 kg weed were recovered from the Malir area.

In operations conducted near two different universities in Peshawar, 6 kg hashish was recovered and 4 accused were sent behind bars.

150 grams of cocaine was recovered from an accused arrested near the Kakpul area in Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.