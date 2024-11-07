Open Menu

ANF Seizes 180-kg Hashish From Truck

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a drug trafficker and seized

over 180-kg hashish from a truck here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the team working, on a tip-off, stopped a truck

near Sahianwala Motorway Interchange and during search found 150 packets

of hashish from the vehicle.

The team arrested the truck driver who was a member of an inter-provincial gang.

A case has been registered against the accused and the truck was taken

into custody by the police concerned.

