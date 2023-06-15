UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 184 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes 184 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug traffickers conducted seven raids across the country and managed to recover over 184 kg of drugs besides netting five accused including two Afghan nations, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, 22.8 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The recovered hashish was concealed in the CNG cylinder of a vehicle. During the operation, an accused resident of Peshawar was arrested.

In another operation, two kg heroin and two kg Ice drug concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle were recovered.

The vehicle was intercepted near Sangjani Toll Plaza on G.T Road. Two Afghan nationals were also arrested on the spot.

The spokesman said that during an operation on Hub River Road, Karachi, 22 kg of hashish was recovered from a parcel being sent through a passenger bus service from Chaman to Karachi.

In another operation, 32.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a truck intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar.

An accused who was trying to smuggle drugs from Bara to Karachi, a resident of Khyber was arrested during the operation.

Nine kg hashish concealed in the Bara area of Khyber was also seized, he said adding, 70.8 kg hashish and 22.8 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle stopped near Sianwali Interchange, Faisalabad.

The accused were trying to smuggle drugs through a vehicle by affixing an official number plate.

An accused resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Afghanistan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar CNG Motorway Drugs Road Vehicle Chaman Hub From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

52 seconds ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

7 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

55 minutes ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

1 hour ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.