ANF seizes 184 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug traffickers conducted seven raids across the country and managed to recover over 184 kg of drugs besides netting five accused including two Afghan nations, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, 22.8 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The recovered hashish was concealed in the CNG cylinder of a vehicle. During the operation, an accused resident of Peshawar was arrested.

In another operation, two kg heroin and two kg Ice drug concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle were recovered.

The vehicle was intercepted near Sangjani Toll Plaza on G.T Road. Two Afghan nationals were also arrested on the spot.

The spokesman said that during an operation on Hub River Road, Karachi, 22 kg of hashish was recovered from a parcel being sent through a passenger bus service from Chaman to Karachi.

In another operation, 32.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a truck intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar.

An accused who was trying to smuggle drugs from Bara to Karachi, a resident of Khyber was arrested during the operation.

Nine kg hashish concealed in the Bara area of Khyber was also seized, he said adding, 70.8 kg hashish and 22.8 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle stopped near Sianwali Interchange, Faisalabad.

The accused were trying to smuggle drugs through a vehicle by affixing an official number plate.

An accused resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.