ANF Seizes 185 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations in different areas managed to recover 185 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation on Superhighway Jamshoro, 180 kg charras was recovered from secret cavities of a truck. Three accused residents of Shakarpur and Hyderabad were rounded up during the operation.

In another operation near Luck bypass Quetta, 1 kg Ice drug and 500 grams heroin were recovered from the possession of an arrested accused resident of Chagai going in a taxi vehicle.

In third operation conducted near Hayatabad Toll Plaza Peshawar, 3.6 kg charras concealed in the seats of a Mehran vehicle were recovered. Two accused residents of Khyber who were trying to smuggle drugs from Bara to Peshawar were netted during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

