ANF Seizes 190 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug traffickers managed to recover over 190 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 3 kg Ice drug was recovered from three Doha-bound passengers in two different operations at Islamabad Airport.
500 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Bacha Khan Airport.
52 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Doha at Allama Iqbal Airport.
In another operation, 186 kg hashish was recovered from Toor Dara border Khyber area.
In the sixth operation, 850 grams Ice was recovered from two women netted near Rohtas Road Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
