UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 191 Kg Drugs, 2881 Liters Prohibited Chemical

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ANF seizes 191 kg drugs, 2881 liters prohibited chemical

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized nearly 191 kg of drugs, and 2991 prohibited chemicals, and arrested three accused while conducting five counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF North in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza managed to recover 2.6 kg heroin, 2.4 kg marijuana, and 988 grams Ice drug from secret cavities of a loader vehicle and arrested two accused residents of Bajaur.

In an operation at Faisalabad Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 954 grams of marijuana concealed in a laptop and arrested an accused resident of Peshawar going to Dubai.

ANF Sindh in an operation at Karachi International Container Terminal recovered 90 kg of heroin from a container being sent to Kuwait.

ANF Balochistan in two operations recovered 94 kg of marijuana from the Turbat Kech area and 2881 liters of prohibited chemicals from Chaman.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Police Motorway Drugs Kuwait Dubai Vehicle Chaman Turbat Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

18 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

21 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

21 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.