ANF seizes 2037 kg drugs in 14 operations; arrests 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2037.522 kgs narcotics and 120 liters prohibited chemical valuing US $ 757.78 million in international market, arrested 8 culprits and impounded five vehicles while conducting 14 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 1063 Kg Opium, 715 Kg Morphine, 58.022 Kg Heroin, 200.1 Kg Hashish, 1.4 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 120 Liters Acetic Anhydride.

ANF Balochistan, the staff of Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 715 kg Morphine near Railway Station, Killi Khan Muhammad Yaro, District Pishin. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan recovered 1063 kg Opium from Killi Agberg, Tehsil & District Quetta. In third operation, the staff of Police Station, ANF Quetta recovered 120 Liters Acetic Anhydride from a car at Chaman, Kuchlak Road, near Agriculture College, District Quetta and arrested two accused namely Asmat Ullah and Abdul Nasir both resident of Quetta. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Quetta recovered 30 kg Hashish from a car parked near Said Meer Cross, Gulistan Road, District Qilla Abdullah. In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Turbat recovered 30 kg Heroin from a nullah located at general area of Dasht, District Kech. In sixth operation, the staff of police station ANF Quetta intercepted a motorcycle near Meer Hotel, Joint Road, Quetta and recovered six Kg hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Nazar Muhammad r/o Quetta.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Lahore intercepted a suspected parcel from main International Courier Service Center Lahore and recovered 1.400 kg Meth. In another operation the staff of police station ANF Sialkot raided near Govt High school, Majira Kalan Tehsil Sambrial, District Sialkot and recovered 5.

000 kg Hashish from Sakhawat Ali Malik r/o Sialkot. In third operation, the staff of police station ANF Lahore intercepted a UK bound Parcel from a cargo shed located at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 2.212 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in seven small packing boxes of decoration pieces and arrested Muhammad Sammar.

ANF Sindh, the staff of Police Station ANF Korangi, Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Karachi conducted an intelligence based raid at Creek Area Korangi Karachi and recovered 25 kg Heroin and 1.000 kg Hashish kept in bushes. In another operation the staff of police station ANF Regional Directorate Sindh, Karachi conducted a raid near Madina Masjid, Korangi Road, Karachi and recovered 18 kg Hashish from Khalil Ur Rehman and Ikram Ullah both r/o Qilla Abdullah. In third operation the staff of police station ANF Hyderabad conducted an operation near Water Pump Station, Hali Road, Hyderabad, intercepted a car and recovered 40 kg Hashish. An accused namely Ghulam Qadir Chandio has escaped from the spot.

ANF KP, on a tip-off Police station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC(N) seized 77 Packets of Hashish total weighing 100.100 kg which was concealed in four plastic sack on road side near FC Post POC Auragha Afghan Sarhad Border District Khyber.

ANF Rawalpindi, staff of police station regional directorate ANF North arrested an accused namely Abdul Aziz r/o ghotki at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 810 gram heroin.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.