ANF seizes 207 kg drugs in 15 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 15 operations across the country managed to recover 207 kg drugs and arrested 18 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that operations were conducted in Islamabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, D.I.Khan, Hyderabad and Karachi and ANF recovered 24.2 kg heroin, 3.6 kg Ice, 151.7 kg charras, 7.2 kg opium and 20 kg intoxicated tablets. Six vehicles were also impounded during operations, he added.

The spokesman said that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, 39 drug-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger.

In another operation conducted in Faisalabad, 48 kg charras and 7.

2 kg opium were recovered from a car. An accused was also rounded up.

In third operation in Kuchlak area Quetta, 80 kg charras concealed in a deserted area was recovered.

28 kg heroin was recovered from a Toyota Pick-Up intercepted in Nowshera while an accused was also netted during the operation.

In an operation conducted in Bareli Colony, Karachi, 20 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from a house. An accused was also nabbed during the operation.

Other operations were conducted in different areas and ANF seized drugs from the possession of arrested accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.