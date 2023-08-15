Open Menu

ANF Seizes 207 Kg Drugs In 15 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ANF seizes 207 kg drugs in 15 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 15 operations across the country managed to recover 207 kg drugs and arrested 18 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that operations were conducted in Islamabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, D.I.Khan, Hyderabad and Karachi and ANF recovered 24.2 kg heroin, 3.6 kg Ice, 151.7 kg charras, 7.2 kg opium and 20 kg intoxicated tablets. Six vehicles were also impounded during operations, he added.

The spokesman said that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, 39 drug-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger.

In another operation conducted in Faisalabad, 48 kg charras and 7.

2 kg opium were recovered from a car. An accused was also rounded up.

In third operation in Kuchlak area Quetta, 80 kg charras concealed in a deserted area was recovered.

28 kg heroin was recovered from a Toyota Pick-Up intercepted in Nowshera while an accused was also netted during the operation.

In an operation conducted in Bareli Colony, Karachi, 20 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from a house. An accused was also nabbed during the operation.

Other operations were conducted in different areas and ANF seized drugs from the possession of arrested accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Drugs Vehicles Car Hyderabad Sialkot Nowshera From Toyota Airport

Recent Stories

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market ..

Rupee slides against US dollar amidst open market surge

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

32 minutes ago
 DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container han ..

DP World to add 3 million TEU of new container handling capacity by end of 2023

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

32 minutes ago
 SBP governor attributes inflation to global econom ..

SBP governor attributes inflation to global economic challenges

1 hour ago
Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores inju ..

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as ..

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programm ..

Sharjah Municipality concludes 5th summer programme

2 hours ago
 Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sind ..

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir to take oath as Sindh caretaker CM tomorrow

3 hours ago
 RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RA ..

RUWAD announces more government entities exempt RAWAD-funded projects

3 hours ago
 President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, f ..

President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan