ANF seizes 211 kg drugs in 13 operations; arrests 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 211.030 kg narcotics worth US$ 9.179 million in international market, while arresting14 culprits including an Afghan citizen involved in drug smuggling.

According to an ANF spokesman's briefing to media on Thursday, seven vehicles were impounded while conducting 13 counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 106.530 kg Hashish, 84 kg Opium & 20.500 kg Heroin.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Dina staff during routine checking of the passengers at Tarakai Toll Plaza GT road Jhelum recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Zaheer Abbas resident of Mandi Bahauddin.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Islamabad conducted an operation, near Desi Dera Restaurant PWD Expressway, Islamabad, intercepted a car and recovered 12 kg heroin from secret cavities of the car. Accused Aqalmand Khan r/o Mardan was arrested.

On the disclosure from the arrested accused further 6 kg heroin and one SMG along with a magazine were recovered from his residence located at Islamabad.

In third operation, Police Station RD Islamabad conducted an operation near Haq Bahu Hotel at G.T road Islamabad intercepted a car and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Khair Ul Amin r/o Charsadda and Muhammad Meer r/o Haripur, who is permanent resident of Qandoz Afghanistan.

In fourth operation, Police Station RD ANF Rawalpindi, Islamabad established a naka at Motorway link road, Islamabad intercepted a Hiace and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Afzal Wahid r/o Swabi and Nimat Ullah Khan r/o Charsadda.

ANF Peshawar, on a tip-off, intercepted a courier parcel at DHL office Niaz Commercial Plaza near Phase-III Chowk Peshawar which was booked for Barcelona (Spain) and seized four traditional Afghani female bridal dresses.

During detailed search heroin-soaked patches were found which were tactfully stitched in the dresses.

In another operation, PS Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP North at Baghiari Check Point Intercepted a car and recovered 2.330 kg Hashish.

One accused Shakil Khan r/o Peshawar was arrested. In third operation, ANF Peshawar, recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from the possession of the arrested accused Muhammad Sadiq r/o Peshawar at Warsak road, Peshawar.

ANF Karachi conducted a raid at Bungalow no.153/I, Street No.7, Phase-IV, DHA Karachi and recovered 10 kg Hashish.

Asif Ashraf r/o Karachi was arrested. He was also absconder allegedly involved in another drug case of ANF.

In second case, during interrogation of arrested accused namely Asif Ashraf, conducted a raid near Afzal General Store Chanessar Goth Mehmoodabad Karachi and recovered one kg Hashish from the possession of accused Muhammad Ali r/o Karachi.

In third operation, ANF Karachi, PS Gulshan-e-Iqbal intercepted a car near Toll Plaza Hub river road Karachi and recovered 2500 kg Heroin and two kg Hashish from the possession of the arrested accused Hafeez Ahmed r/o Quetta.

ANF Punjab, Police Station Lahore established a naka near Kot Abdul Malik Sheikhupura, intercepted a car and recovered 84 kg Opium & 73.200 kg Hashish.

Accused Nasir Khan r/o Peshawar was arrested. In another operation, RD ANF Punjab, staff of Police Station Faisalabad raided near Allah Waris Motors and Rent a car, Migi Chowk, Kot Momin, District Sargodha and recovered 10.800 kg Hashish from possession of the arrested accused Shahid Khan r/o Sargodha.

In third operation, RD ANF Punjab, staff of PS Faisalabad intercepted a motorcycle near shell petrol pump, old Chungi stop,satyana road, Faisalabad and recovered 2400 kg Hashish from possession of the arrested accused Mohsin Ali r/o Faisalabad.

All cases were registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.