ANF Seizes 211 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations; Arrests Nine Accused
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 211 kg of drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 2.5 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah by Flight PK-181 at Islamabad Airport.
Five hashish-filled capsules were recovered at Bacha Khan Airport from the possession of a Abu Dhabi-bound passenger going on flight PK-217.
In the third operation, 200.4 kg of hashish was seized near Kohi Chowk Khyber and two suspects were arrested.
Six kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Airport Road Quetta.
1.180 kg hashish was recovered from an accused near Lakeview Park Islamabad.
The spokesman informed that 900 grams of weed was recovered from an accused nabbed near Cantt Station Karachi.
50 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Pak-Afghan Chaman border.
Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
