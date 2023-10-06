Open Menu

ANF Seizes 212 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations; Arrests Nine Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF seizes 212 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests nine accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country recovered 212 kg of drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said that 76.8 kg hashish and 40.7 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle near M-1, Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, two accused residents of Islamabad were arrested.

In another operation in Bahria Town Phase-1, ANF recovered 100 grams of cocaine from a resident going in a vehicle.

On the plantation of the accused, two more facilitators were also arrested.

In the third operation, 2.3 kg of hashish concealed in a car on GT Road Gujarat was recovered. During the operation, two accused residents of Nowshera and Swat were arrested.

The spokesman informed that in the fourth operation, 200 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a resident near Sialkot University.

An accused, resident of South Waziristan who was going to Sharjah by flight number PA-812 was arrested at Multan Airport. 115 grams of hashish concealed in the shoes and walnut shells was recovered.

240 Ecstasy tablets were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Hayatabad. The recovered tablets were being smuggled to Multan by hiding them in a juicer blender.

5 kg hashish, 6 kg Ice and 80 kg crystals were recovered from a vehicle and a house in the Pasni area in Balochistan.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad South Waziristan Balochistan Swat Motorway Drugs Sharjah Road Vehicle Car Sialkot Nowshera Pasni All From Airport

Recent Stories

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

6 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

1 hour ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

3 hours ago
Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

13 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

13 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan