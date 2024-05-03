ANF Seizes 2133 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 02:11 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 2133 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 580 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at the DHL office at Lahore Airport.
In the second operation, 460 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.
In the third operation, 1.4 kg Ice was recovered from three parcels seized from a courier office in Quetta.
14 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
2080 metric tons hashish was recovered from Fort Abdullah while 19 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of three suspects arrested at Port Qasim Karachi.
14 kg hashish was recovered from an area near Sukran Road Hub.
In the 8th operation, 8.8 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near M-1 Islamabad.
5.6 kg diazepam was recovered from an Afghan national arrested at Zero Line Torkham.
In the 10th operation, 460 grams hashish was recovered from an accused netted near GT Road, Attock.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK to observe World Press Freedom Day with renewed resolve4 minutes ago
-
Five commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking emergency steps to relief farmers, introducing Kisan dost package soon: minister4 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurates District Health Information System-24 minutes ago
-
PHP issues over 2 lac m E-challans over traffic rules violation across province in April4 minutes ago
-
PAL launches a new initiative aiming to promote literature written in regional languages4 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia51 minutes ago
-
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today1 hour ago
-
CM GB expressed grief over loss of lives in Chilas traffic accident4 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur’s MPA lauds provision of field hospitals4 hours ago
-
PM grieved over life loss in Chilas bus accident4 hours ago