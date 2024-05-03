Open Menu

ANF Seizes 2133 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 02:11 PM

ANF seizes 2133 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 2133 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 580 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at the DHL office at Lahore Airport.

In the second operation, 460 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.

In the third operation, 1.4 kg Ice was recovered from three parcels seized from a courier office in Quetta.

14 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

2080 metric tons hashish was recovered from Fort Abdullah while 19 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of three suspects arrested at Port Qasim Karachi.

14 kg hashish was recovered from an area near Sukran Road Hub.

In the 8th operation, 8.8 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near M-1 Islamabad.

5.6 kg diazepam was recovered from an Afghan national arrested at Zero Line Torkham.

In the 10th operation, 460 grams hashish was recovered from an accused netted near GT Road, Attock.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Quetta Drugs Road Rawalpindi Bahrain United Kingdom Attock Hub From Port Qasim Airport

