ANF seizes 2.14 tons drugs in 32 operations; arrests 40 including four females

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2.14 tons Narcotics worth Rs 3.32 billion in international market , arrested 40 culprits including four female & a foreigner and impounded nine vehicles while conducting 32 counter-narcotic strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 1975.695 kg Hashish, 62.175 kg Heroin, 104.45 kg Opium, 4.338 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3700 x Xanax tablets, 50 x Ecstasy Tablets and 1.4 Kg Weed.

ANF Quetta recovered 13 kg Hashish from general area of Army Prove Ranges Sonmiani near Hub, District Lasbela. In another operation, ANF Quetta conducted an intelligence based raid at general area of Killi Inayat Ullah Kariz, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 1800 kg Hashish.

ANF Rawalpindi conducted 12 operations in different areas and recovered 30 kg hashish, 28.8 kg opium, 1.020 kg hashish, 24 kg heroin, 48 kg opium, 1.2 kg opium, 50 Ecstasy tablets (weighing 14 grams), 1.2 kg opium, 6.5 kg heroin, nine kg hashish, 7.850 kg heroin, 4.8 kg hashish, 1.2 kg hashish, 150 grams heroin, five kg heroin and 1.4 kg weed and arrested four females namely Humaira Naveed, Sakina, Nasreen and Shakeela Begum and 15 accused namely Imran butt, Ghayour Aziz, Waqar Ahmed, Hamid Raza, Nasir Siddique, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Zarwan, Syed Muhammad Jawad Naqvi, Muhammad Adnan, Shahzad Waheed, Hussain Akbar, Rasool Abad, Noor Zaib, Sadam Hussain and a Nigerian national namely Macdonald Okolo.

ANF Lahore in its operations recovered two kg Hashish, 2140 x Xanan tablets (weighing 274 grams), 1560 x Xanax tablets (weighing 200 grams), three kg heroin, 17.250 kg opium, 32.4 kg hashish and arrested Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Ali Khan, Hakeem Ullah Khan, Lal Badshah, Azmat Hussain, Abdul Gani and Bilal Ahmed.

Similarly, ANF Peshawar conducted 10 operations in different areas and recovered seven kg Heroin, 1.2 kg hashish, one kg hashish, 2.450 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 2.4 kg hashish, 972 grams methamphetamine (Ice), eight kg opium, seven kg heroin, 916 grams methamphetamine (Ice), 1.675 kg heroin, 1.075 kg hashish, 500 grams hashish and netted Akhtar Nazim, Razmat Shah, Amad Zeb, Syed Umair Shah, Noor islam, Khyber Gul, Khial Din, Gul Zaman, Fateh Khan, Sharif Khan, Zahid Khan and Sher Afzal.

ANF Karachi conducted raids and managed to nab Moazzam Ali and Abdullah for possessing 18 kg Hashish, 500 grams Hashish and 57.6 kg Hashish.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.