ANF seizes 216.300 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, on the special directives of the Director General (DG) ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, has accelerated the ongoing campaign against narcotics.

According to an ANF spokesman, the Force has seized 216.300 kg narcotics worth of 12.60 million in international market, arrested 14 culprits, impounded seven vehicles while conducting nine counter-narcotic strikes across the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 130.3 kg Hashish, 48 kg Opium, 20 kg Heroin and 18 kg Methamphetamine.

ANF Rawalpindi established a Naka at Motorway Link Road, Tehsil & District Islamabad, intercepted a car and recovered 1.100 kg Hashish from the car. Muhammad Shakeel resident of Charsadda was arrested at the spot.

ANF Punjab, staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Lahore raided near Salmat Pura Chowk Sanda Road, Lahore and arrested Rana Muhammad Hussain r/o Lahore. ANF recovered 500 grams Hashish from his possession and impounded a motorcycle. In another operation, ANF Punjab in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Wagha, Lahore, apprehended two accused namely Muhammad Zulifqar and Ali Ahmed r/o Lahore with recovery of six kg Heroin and impounded a Suzuki pickup. The seizure was made at Pul Hadyara Drain Manhala, Tehsil and District Lahore. In third operation, ANF Punjab, Police Station Multan established a Naka near Railway Phattak Sakhi Sarwar road District DG Khan, intercepted a pickup and recovered 24 kg Opium and 60 kg Hashish. Three accused namely Muhammad Arif, Ghulam Murtaza r/o of DG Khan and Suleman r/o Charsadda were arrested.

In fourth operation, ANF Punjab, staff of Police Station Multan established a naka at near Sakhi Sarwar road, toll Plaza Sakhi Sarwar District DG Khan, intercepted a pickup and recovered 24 kg Opium and 66 kg Hashish. Three accused namely Sher Badshah, Anwar Khan and Muhammad Israr r/o Charsadda were arrested.

On a tip off, ANF KP, Police Station Peshawar intercepted a Vigo vehicle near Kohat road. Three persons onboard the vehicle managed to escape but chased by ANF team. The target vehicle diverted to residential area of Bara road where taking advantages of residential area and narrow streets, all three accused managed to escape leaving behind vehicle, upon detail checking the vehicle, ANF team recovered 12 kgs Heroin & 18 kgs Methamphetamine Ice which were tactfully concealed in the vehicle. In another operation, ANF KP, apprehended the accused Faiz Ullah r/o Karak near Afghan Market Phase-5, Hayatabad Peshawar and recovered two kg Heroin. In third operation, ANF KP, Police Station Mansehra and Police Post Haripur conducted an intelligence based operation near Kangra Colony, University road Haripur and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish, impounded a motorcycle and arrested accused Ali Hamza r/o Swat. In fourth operation, ANF KP, Police Station Mansehra conducted an intelligence based operation, near Session Court Mansehra and recovered 1.500 kg Hashish from Muhammad Yasir and Khurram Khalid r/o Mansehra.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.