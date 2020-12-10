UrduPoint.com
ANF Seizes 21.686 Kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted a joint operation and seized 21.686 kgs of Heroin.

A spokesman on Thursday informed that during search operation at Islamabad International Airport parking, the teams searched a car bearing Reg # LEC 8364 and recovered 21.

686 kgs Heroin that was concealed tactfully.

The car driver namely Muhammad Amin s/o Muhammad Bashir of Jamrud, Khyber Agency has also been arrested.

Further investigation was under process.

More Stories From Pakistan

