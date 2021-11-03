UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 2225 Kg Drugs Valuing US 151.396 Mln Internationally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Anti Narcotics Force of Pakistan seized 2225.556 Kg narcotics valuing US $ 151.396 million internationally and arrested 33 culprits including two women in 38 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force of Pakistan seized 2225.556 Kg narcotics valuing US $ 151.396 million internationally and arrested 33 culprits including two women in 38 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to the press release issued on Wednesday, the force had also impounded 17 vehicles during the operation.

The seized drugs comprised 64.095 Kg Heroin, 1803.555 Kg Hashish, 301.67 Kg Opium, 1.850 Kg Amphetamine, 53.406 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 600 x Ecstasy Tablets (0.330 Kg) and 0.650 Kg weed.

Sharing the details, he said that in Balochistan, the force had recovered 653.13 Kg drugs in 6 operations while arrested 7 accused and seized 3 vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 638.1 Kg Hashish, 2 Kg Opium, 13 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 50 x Ecstasy Tablets.

In Punjab ANF had recovered 103.336 Kg drugs in 8 operations while arrested 3 accused and seized 1 x vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 4.

63 Kg Heroin, 97.200 Kg Hashish and 1.506 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

In KPK the force had, recovered 1307.1 Kg drugs in 13 operations while arrested 10 accused and seized 8 x vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 17.065 Kg Heroin, 979.765 Kg Hashish, 290.67 Kg Opium ,1.850 Kg Amphetamine , 17.75 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 2 x 30 Bore Pistol along with 57 x rounds.

ANF in Sindh had recovered 135.1 Kg drugs in 6 operations while arrested 7 accused including 2 women and seized 4 x vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 32 Kg Heroin, 72 Kg Hashish, 9 Kg Opium, 21.15 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.650 Kg Weed and 550 x Ecstasy Tablets (0.300 Kg).

In North the force had recovered 26.89 Kg drugs in 5 operations and arrested 6 accused while seized 1 x vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 10.4 Kg Heroin and 16.49 Kg Hashish.

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and investigations are under process.

