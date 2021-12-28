ANF seizes 2.226 tons drugs in 39 operations; arrests 47

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2.226 tons drugs and 450 liters prohibited chemical valuing US $ 944.66 million internationally, arrested 47 culprits including two women, twi Nigerians and one Afghan National

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2.226 tons drugs and 450 liters prohibited chemical valuing US $ 944.66 million internationally, arrested 47 culprits including two women, twi Nigerians and one Afghan National.

ANF also impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 39 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 982.155 Kg Heroin, 434.372 Kg Hashish, 135.7 Kg Opium, 65.29 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 605.5 Kg Morphine, 0.635 Kg Cocaine, 2.8 Kg Amphetamine, 450 Liters Acetic Anhydride and 110 Intoxicated Tablets.

ANF Balochistan recovered 966.3 Kg drugs, 450 Liters Prohibited Chemical and 110 Intoxicated Tablets in five operations while arrested five accused and seized two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised of 340 Kg Heroin, 20.8 Kg Hashish, 605.5 Kg Morphine, 450 Liters Acetic Anhydride and 110 Intoxicated Tablets.

ANF Punjab recovered 61.879 Kg drugs in seven operations while arrested five accused including one Nigerian National.

The seized drugs comprised of 37.331 Kg Heroin,0.513 Kg Hashish, 23.400 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) , 0.635 Kg Cocaine and a Pistol 30 Bore with 11 Rounds.

ANF KPK recovered 148.9 Kg drugs in nine operations while arrested six accused including an Afghan National and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised of32.1 Kg Heroin, 77.9 Kg Hashish, 36.1 Kg Opium and 2.800 Kg Amphetamine.

ANF Sindh recovered 938.614 Kg drugs in eight operations while arrested 13 accused and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised of 563.824 Kg Heroine, 266.71 Kg Hashish, 69.600 Kg Opium and 38.480 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 110.759 Kg drugs in 10 operations and arrested 18 accused including two women and a Nigerian besides seizing four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised of 8.9 Kg Heroin, 68.449 Kg Hashish, 30 Kg Opium, 3.41 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases had been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.