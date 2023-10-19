Open Menu

ANF Seizes 226 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations managed to recover 226 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that over 2.8 kg Ice drug concealed in a passenger's bag was recovered at Islamabad Airport. The accused, resident of Lahore, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number EK-613.

In another operation conducted in Faizabad, Rawalpindi, 135 narcotic (ecstasy) tablets were recovered from the possession of a passenger, resident of Khyber.

In third operation, 96 kg opium and over 26.4 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle were recovered at Motorway Toll Plaza Khanewal.

Eight ecstasy tablets were recovered from a passenger, resident of Buner, arrested at Jinnah International Airport.

The accused was leaving for Sharjah by flight number GP-543.

In fifth operation, 10.4 kg Ice drug was recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia through a courier office in Karachi.

In sixth operation, 79.2 kg hashish concealed in tool box of a rickshaw was recovered on Charsada Road Mardan. Two accused residents of Nowshera, who were trying to smuggle drugs from Mardan to Punjab were rounded up during the operation.

10 kg hashish and 1.7 kg ice drug concealed for smuggling were recovered from an uninhabited area in Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

