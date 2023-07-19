Open Menu

ANF Seizes 23067 Liters Prohibited Chemical, 150 Kg Charras

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ANF seizes 23067 liters prohibited chemical, 150 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover 23067 liters prohibited chemicals and 150 kg narcotics.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation on Kandahari Road Chaman, ANF recovered 23067 liters prohibited chemicals from a godown. The chemical was concealed there to smuggle abroad.

In the second operation conducted in a deserted area of 'Gogodan' village in Turbat, ANF recovered 100 kg charras concealed in bushes.

The spokesman informed that in the third operation conducted in a deserted area near Zero Point, Pasni, ANF recovered 50 kg charras concealed in bushes.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

