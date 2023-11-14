Open Menu

ANF Seizes 233 Kg Drugs In 12 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANF seizes 233 kg drugs in 12 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 12 operations across the country managed to recover over 233 kg of drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed, that in four operations, over 4.6 kg of drugs were recovered from 26 no Chongi area in Islamabad.

In an operation, 900 grams Ice drug was recovered from an accused, resident of Pishin.

In another operation, 800 grams Ice drug and 250 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Khyber.

In the 7th operation, 2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman, a resident of Nowshera.

The spokesman informed that in the 8th operation, 116 grams of Ice and one pistol were recovered from an accused, resident of Khyber.

One kg of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's bag arrested at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused, a resident of Sahiwal, was leaving for Saudi Arabia by flight number PK-859.

Three kg hashish was recovered from an accused resident of Tando Mohammad Khan netted at Fateh Chowk bus stop Hyderabad.

Drugs concealed for smuggling were recovered during two operations conducted in the Nokundi and Kuchlak areas.

The recovered drugs include 27 kg opium, 103 kg heroin and 95 kg morphine.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Drugs Hyderabad Sahiwal Saudi Arabia Nowshera Pishin Women From Airport

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

14 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

14 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

14 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

14 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

14 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

14 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan