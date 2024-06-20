ANF seizes 236 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 236 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 3.6 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

Several capsules containing 900 grams heroin were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Bahrain at Sialkot Airport.

In another operation at Islamabad Airport, 254 grams heroin and 200 grams hashish were recovered from a Doha-bound

passenger.

300 grams hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi from a cargo office at Lahore Airport.

146 kg hashish and 69 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Nankana Sahib.

15 kg hashish and 800 grams ice were recovered from a parcel sent to Multan from a courier office in Quetta.

5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused arrested near Wahari in Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.