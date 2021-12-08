ANF seizes 2.3kg ice, 3.6 kg hashish

In two different operations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized about 2.35 kilograms of ice and 3.6 kilograms of hashish and arrested two drug pushers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :In two different operations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized about 2.35 kilograms of ice and 3.6 kilograms of hashish and arrested two drug pushers.

According to a spokesperson, the ANF arrested a person identified as Osama Jamil in jurisdiction of the Federal capital and seized ice worth about $55,000 that was hidden in plastic boxes.

In another operation conducted in Peshawar, the ANF recovered about 3.6 kg of hashish placed in secret compartments made in the Suzuki Alto car and arrested accused Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Jhelum.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.