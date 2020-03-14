UrduPoint.com
ANF Seizes 24 Kg Hashish, 13 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotic Force and district police have arrested 13 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons at Mianwali and Sargodha.

Range Police Saturday said on a tip off Anti narcotics Force (ANF) Mianwali has stopped a vehicle at MM Road Mianwali and recovered over 24 Kilogram Narcotics from secret places of the vehicle and arrested two smugglers named Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal.

The narcotics were being smuggled from KPK to Mianwali and other cities of the province.

While the district Sargodha have conducted raids at different places under their limits and arrested 11 people recovering 20 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Rifle and one gun 12 bore from them.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

