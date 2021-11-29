ANF seizes 24 kg hashish, 9 kg opium in ISLAMABAD

Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) had seized about 24 kilograms of hashish, nine kilograms of opium and 200 grams of ice near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) had seized about 24 kilograms of hashish, nine kilograms of opium and 200 grams of ice near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson, the drugs were expertly hidden in a CNG cylinder in the trunk of Margalla Suzuki's car.

During the operation, three suspects, including two women were arrested on the spot by the ANF force.

The investigation has been started by registering the cases against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

In another action, the force foiled an attempt of smuggling 3.5 kg ice at Islamabad international airport to Abu Dhabi. The ANF had arrested Jahanzeb Khan. The investigation is underway as per the ANF laws.