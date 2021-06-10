ANF seizes 2424.466 kgs drugs valuing $67.905 mln in 19 operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2424.466 kgs narcotics valuing US $ 67.905 million in international market, arrested 29 culprits including a female and impounded 13 vehicles while conducting 19 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 18.116 kgs Heroin, 852.15 kgs Hashish & 1554.2 kgs Opium.

ANF Balochistan, Police Station ANF Turbat seized a car near Puno Qilla Merre Kalat Kacha track/road District Kech and recovered 340 kgs hashish.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 1508 kgs opium from dry rainy nalla near Killi Lal Muhammad Kala Karez at Tehsil & District Pishin.

ANF Punjab, Police Station ANF Faisalabad raided near Gahwala Toll Plaza, arrested three accused Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Ibrahim residents of Peshawar and Usman Khan resident of Swabi alongwith Hino Truck. During search of the seized Truck 32.400 kgs Hashish & 12 kgs Opium was recovered.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Lahore raided near Maju Chak, Gujranwala Sheikhupura Road, Gujranwala, arrested an accused Jabed Khan resident of Peshawar alongwith a car and recovered 36 kgs Hashish.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Lahore raided near Expo Centre, Johar Town, Lahore and seized car and recovered 10.800 kgs Hashish.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a suspected consignment from international courier office located at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore (AIIAP) and recovered 1.684 kgs Heroin which was tactfully concealed. The said parcel was booked for Maldives by Muhammad Shahar Yar resident of Faisalabad.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad raided near Chowk Bangula Hussain Shah, Shahpur/Sahiwal road Sargodha, arrested two accused Yasir Mehmood resident of Rawalpindi and Mazhar Abbas resident of Sargodha alongwith a car. During search of the seized car three kgs Heroin, 33.600 kgs Hashish & 4.800 kgs Opium was recovered.

In sixth operation, Police Station ANF, Lahore in collaboration with 21 Wing Punjab Rangers arrested an accused Taj Din alias Sheri Mirasi resident of Kasur and recovered 1.400 Kgs Heroin from his personal possession.

In seventh operation, Police Station ANF Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Rangers arrested three accused namely Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Mansha and Gulzar Ahmed residents of Kasur and recovered two kgs Heroin & two kgs Hashish from their personal possession alongwith motorcycle on the spot.

In eighth operation, Police Station ANF Multan raided near office 21 Agency Chungi No.9, Bosan road Multan, arrested two accused Syed Asad Abbas resident of Multan and Mst Saba Sherazi resident of Toba Tek Singh alongwith a car. During search 13.200 kgs Hashish was recovered from secret cavities of seized car.

In ninth operation, Police Station ANF Sialkot intercepted a suspected consignment from Courier Service Company, Sialkot which was booked by Ali Jasam resident of Sialkot for Kuwait and recovered 1.050 Kgs Heroin which was tactfully concealed in side walls of drums.

In tenth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore raided near Hockey Ground, Main Boulevard road new Lahore City Camal Road, Lahore and four accused Zafar Ul Haq Mir, Ibrar Hussain residents of Attock, Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Nasir residents of Lahore were arrested. During search of the vehicles 8 kgs Heroin, 68.400 Kgs Hashish and 29.400 Kgs Opium were recovered from secret cavities of the cars.

In eleventh operation, Police Station ANF Mianwali raided near Muslim colony Railway Crossing Kala Bagh road Mianwali arrested two accused Muhammad Akmal and Muhammad Sabtain residents of Sargodha. During search 20.400 Kgs Hashish was recovered which was tactfully hidden in watermelons.

ANF KP, Police Station Regional Directorate, Peshawar in collaboration with 104 Wing/FC (North) at Dogra CP intercepted a motorcycle, arrested an accused Najeeb resident of District Khyber and recovered 1.200 kgs Hashish from his personal possession. In another operation, Police Station Mansehra conducted an operation near Abdullah Hospital Mansehra, intercepted a car, arrested two accused namely Abdul Qadeer and Zohaib resident of Mansehra.

During search 1.350 Kgs Hashish was recovered which was tactfully concealed in front door of the said vehicle.

In third operation, Police Station Kohat conducted an operation near Al Watan Hotel Indus Highway Kohat, intercepted a motorcycle, arrested two accused Shahms Ur Rehman and Sardar Wali residents Kohat and 4.800 kgs Hashish was recovered from their personal possession of the arrested accused.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Mansehra conducted an operation near Syeda Sector-1 Khalabutt Township Haripur arrested two accused and recovered 0.982 kgs Heroin from personal possession of arrested accused Adnan Ali and Waqas Ali residents of Haripur. In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Pickup Hilux near Matni bypass Kohat road Peshawar and recovered 276 kgs Hashish which was tactfully concealed in oil drums lying in rear body of seized vehicle. Two accused Shah Rukh and Adnan residents of Charsadda were arrested on the spot.

ANF Sindh, Police Station ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted an operation at Al-Asif Square Bus Adda, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 12 kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Abdul Saboor and Naseeb Ullah residents of Quetta.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations were underway.