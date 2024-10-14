Open Menu

ANF Seizes 25 Kg Drugs From New Zealand Bound Parcel

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation in Lahore managed to foil a drug smuggle attempt and recovered 25 kg Ice from a New Zealand bound parcel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation in Lahore managed to foil a drug smuggle attempt and recovered 25 kg Ice from a New Zealand bound parcel.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation, ANF team recovered a large quantity of drugs from a suspicious parcel, booked for New Zealand.

Ice drug weighing 25 kg was absorbed in women’s clothes, he said and informed an operation is underway to arrest the accused.

A case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

