ANF Seizes 25 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 25 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that two accused resident of Buner and Mardan, who were going to Jeddah on flight no GF-771, were rounded up at Islamabad International Airport on recovery of 1200 grams Ice drug.

In another raid near Burhan Interchange Attock, 4.8 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a car was recovered.

An accused resident of Kohistan was arrested during the operation.

In two operations at Motorway Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura, a total of 18 kg of opium was recovered from two vehicles.

Two accused residents of Swabi and Lahore were also arrested.

He informed that in another operation at Multan International Airport, a Qatar-bound passenger, going on flight no QR-617 was arrested on recovery of 999 grams Ice drug concealed in the trolley bag of the accused resident of Gujarat.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation was under process.

