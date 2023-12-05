Open Menu

ANF Seizes 25 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 25 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday

He informed that 2060 grams Ice drug was recovered from the bags of two passengers at Faisalabad International Airport.

The accused along with a woman were leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-791.

2132 kg Ice drug was recovered from a parcel at a cargo office in Rawalpindi while an accused was also arrested.

In third operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Islamia Degree College, Sambrial.

4.8 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle was recovered on Takhta Beg Jamrud Road Peshawar.

16 kg hashish was recovered during two different operations conducted in Zakhakhel Khyber area.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations were under process.

