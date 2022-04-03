ANF seizes 2.5 kg ice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) team has seized 2.5 kilogram (kg) Ice from the luggage of an air passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.

According to ANF spokesman, ANF team on a tip-off searched luggage of Ghulam Shabbir son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Vehari and recovered 2.

5 kg Ice.

The passenger was ready to proceed when he was caught along with narcotics.

The accused was locked behind bars in ANF police station while further investigation was underway.