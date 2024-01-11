Open Menu

ANF Seizes 250 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ANF seizes 250 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 250 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 637 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Thailand at the courier office in Rawalpindi while three accused were arrested.

In an operation, 128.5 kg hashish and 53.

5 kg opium were recovered near Swabi Interchange.

36 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up from Ring Road Peshawar.

In the fourth operation, 26.4 kg of hashish was recovered near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan and an accused was arrested.

In the fifth operation, five kg of hashish was recovered from the Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Thailand Drugs Road Rawalpindi Swabi From

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

17 minutes ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

23 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

3 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

17 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan