ANF seizes 250 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 250 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 637 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Thailand at the courier office in Rawalpindi while three accused were arrested.

In an operation, 128.5 kg hashish and 53.

5 kg opium were recovered near Swabi Interchange.

36 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up from Ring Road Peshawar.

In the fourth operation, 26.4 kg of hashish was recovered near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan and an accused was arrested.

In the fifth operation, five kg of hashish was recovered from the Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.