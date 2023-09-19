Open Menu

ANF Seizes 256 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 256 kg drugs and rounded up three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 187 kg ketamine was recovered during a raid conducted at a warehouse in Maripur, Karachi.

The recovered ketamine was concealed in salt bags for smuggling abroad. A resident of Karachi was arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 50 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Shikarpur Road, Sukkur.

Two accused residents of Balochistan and Dera Bugti were arrested during the operation.

In third operation, 8 kg heroin was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle stopped near Aminpur Road, Faisalabad.

During the operation, two accused residents of Charsadda were netted.

In fourth operation, 11 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber.

The spokesman informed that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

