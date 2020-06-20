ANF seizes 2681.805 kg narcotics, held 32 drug traffickers

UrduPoint.com
Sat 20th June 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 2681.805 kg of narcotics and arrested 37 drug traffickers in its countrywide operations.

According to a spokesman, ANF conducted 31 operations across the country and seized the drugs including 2357.

25 kg of Charas, 296.9 kg of Opium 12.65 kg Heroin and 15.005 kg of Methamphetamine.

37 drug traffickers including 5 women were apprehended while 11 vehicles were also seized during the operations, spokesman said.

The worth of seized drugs is Rs 57.889 million in international market, he added.

