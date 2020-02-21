ANF seizes 2730.611 kgs drugs in 24 operations; 24 accused including five females arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2730.611 kgs narcotics worth Rs 243 million and arrested 24 accused including five females besides impounding five vehicles while conducting 24 counter-narcotics strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 1634.136 kg Hashish, 254 kg Opium,13.285 kg Heroin, 3.190 kg Methamphetamine/ Ice (Liquid) & 826 kg Morphine.

ANF Rawalpindi apprehended two women, Rabia wife of Bacha Rahim resident of Mardan and Irshada Bibi wife of Alaf Ullah r/o Mardan near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza GT Road, Attock and recovered 2.400 kg Heroin and 1.200 kg Hashish.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Rakshaw near Chach Interchange, Tehsil Hazro, District Attock and recovered one kg Opium and 1.200 kg Hashish from Raza Khan s/o Allah Noor r/o Attock.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested accused, Asif Ali s/o Abdul Raheem near Faizabad Bus Stand Islamabad and recovered 470 grams Amphetamine which was concealed in wireless speaker.

In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a woman namely Zubaida wife Raham Sher r/o Peshawar during naka at Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, GT Road Attock and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish.

ANF Punjab intercepted a motorcycle near chicken Cottage, Sialkot-Wazirabad Road and recovered four kg Hashish & 270 grams Methamphetamine from Kasif Rasheed s/o Muhammad Rasheed r/o Lahore and Muhammad Usman s/o Muhammad Matloob r/o Sialkot.

In another operation, ANF Punjab recovered 750 grams heroin recovered from the medical instruments. In third operation, ANF Lahore arrested two accused namely Amam Ali s/o Muhammad Ameer resident of Bahawalnagar and Munir Ahmed s/o Bashir Ahmed r/o Lahore on recovery of eight kg Heroin and 12 kg Hashish.

In fourth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 1.100 kg Heroin during checking at apron area of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

In fifth operation, ANF Punjab arrested a Pakistani national accused namely Ghulam Murtaza s/o Muhammad Salehoon r/o Mandi Bahauddin at ANF search counter, Sial International Airport Sialkot and recovered 3.190 kgs Methamphetamine Ice (Liquid) which was tactfully filled in different bottles of perfume shampoo & Airfreshener and concealed in trolley bag.

ANF KP Peshawar staff arrested an accused namely Bakhmal Khan s/o Ghulam Muhammad r/o Khyber TD at Daewoo Bus Terminal Peshawar and recovered one kg Hashish which was concealed in his shoes.

In another operation, ANF KPK intercepted a car at Tanhai CP South Waziristan and recovered 2.036 kgs Hashish which was concealed in door of seized car.

Two accused namely Jameel Khan s/o Allah Khan r/o District Tank and Jameel Ahmed s/o Allah Khan r/o District Tank were arrested on the spot.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused at Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.

200 kgs Hashish from arrested accused namely Waqas Jawad s/o Derwaish r/o Peshawar.

In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Peshawar arrested an accused and recovered 1.035 kgs Heroin which was tactfully concealed in plastic stool chair in shape of bag. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted an ambulance during naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered six kg Hashish from tomatoes crate. One accused namely Ashfaq Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nawaz Khan r/o Upper Dir was arrested on the spot. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted passenger van during naka near Rashkai toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered one kg Hashish from Irfan Ullah s/o Khany r/o Charsadda.

In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a passenger van during naka near Motorway toll plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 kgs Hashish which was tactfully concealed in foot wear of arrested accused namely Gul Nabi s/o Syed Karim r/o Peshawar.

In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a passenger van during naka near Motorway toll plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 kgs Hashish from a lady accused namely Khush Begum wife of Mushtaq Khan r/o Rawalpindi. In ninth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted passenger van during naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 kgs Hashish which was tactfully concealed in speakers.

One accused namely Aarif Khan s/o Yousaf r/o Mardan was arrested on the spot.

In tenth operation, the staff of ANF Peshawar intercepted a passenger van during naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 kgs Hashish which was wrapped with body of arrested accused namely Shoaib Zadan s/o Naseeb Khan r/o Tehsil & District Khyber.

In eleventh operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a van during naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 3.600 kgs Hashish from arrested accused namely Muhammad Junaid s/o Razi Muhammad r/o Mardan.

In twelfth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused at Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from arrested accused namely Rozrra Gul s/o Jan Muhammad r/o Tehsil & District Khyber.

The staff of ANF Balochistan Quetta recovered 826 kg Morphine from Dry rainy nullah situated at mountainous area of Gath Brout Tehsil Dalbandin District Chaghi.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan recovered 1580 kg Hashish from Killi Pinaki Tehsil Gulistan District Qilla Abdullah.

ANF Sindh staff seized a container at South Asian Port Terminal (SAPT) Karachi and recovered 253 kg Opium which was concealed in secret cavities of the container.

In other operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid at Quetta Zal Zala Hotel Hub River Road, Karachi and recovered 12.500 kg Hashish from arrested accused lady namely Mst Gul Bib wife of Bismillah r/o Karachi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.