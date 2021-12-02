ANF seizes 27kgs heroin from vehicle on motorway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :In an attempt to thwart the alleged drug smuggling bid via motorway near Islamabad Toll Plaza, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized 27 kilograms heroin.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a joint operation conducted by ANF North and ANF Intelligence, the drugs were recovered during search of the vehicle bearing registration number LEE 9291, driven by Mukaram Khan, resident of Khyber, who is now in the custody.

ANF recovered total 27 packets of heroin, 1000 grams each, from the car. After registration of a case, ANF had started further investigation, he added.