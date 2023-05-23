ANF seizes 2824.76 kg drugs; arrests 36 in 40 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2824.76 kg of drugs and 2309 litres of sulphuric acid, chemicals worth US$ 39.658 million internationally, arrested 36 persons including two foreigners, and four women and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 40 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 100.285 kg opium, 22.415 kg heroin, 2586.562 kg hashish, 6.412 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 2 kg amphetamine, 91.300 kg ephedrine, 116 grams ecstasy tabs (193 tabs), 720 grams retain tabs (2400 tabs), 14.950 kg axeman tabs (65000 tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 1856.45 kg of drugs and 2309 litres of sulphuric acid, and chemicals in 11 operations while arresting six accused including two foreigners involved in drugs smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 50 kg opium, 15 kg heroin, 1698 kg hashish, 2.150 kg Ice drug and 91.3 kg Ephedrine.

ANF Punjab recovered 52.456 kg of drugs in seven operations and arrested eight accused including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 5.460 kg heroin, 45.600 kg hashish, 1.342 kg Ice drug and 54 grams of ecstasy tabs (93 tabs).

ANF KPK recovered 501.199 kg of drugs in 11 operations and arrested six accused besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 37.200 kg opium, 349 grams heroin, 488.700 kg hashish and 14.950 kg Axemax tabs (65,000 tabs).

ANF Sindh recovered 296.155 kg of drugs in five operations and arrested five accused including a woman and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 85 grams of opium, one kg of heroin, 291.430 kg of hashish, 2.920 kg of methamphetamine (Ice) and 720 grams of retaining tabs (2400 tabs).

ANF North recovered 118.5 kg of drugs in six operations and arrested 11 persons including two women involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 13 kg opium, 606 grams heroin, 102.832 kg hashish, two kg amphetamine and 62 grams ecstasy tabs (100 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under the CNS Act and further investigations are under process.