ANF seizes 296.24 kg drugs in countrywide operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 296.24 kg Narcotics worth US $ 16.179 million in international market, while arresting 11 culprits and impounding five vehicles while conducting 14 counter-narcotic strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 252 kg Hashish, 40.24 kg Heroin, one kg Opium and three kg Methamphetamine.

ANF Quetta, PS Nokkundi staff recovered 50 kg Hashish from General Area of Azad Landhi Tehsil Nokkundi District Chaghi alongwith Motorcycle.

ANF Punjab, Lahore staff intercepted a Pakistani national accused namely Hasnain Ali resident of Gujranwala at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 2.900 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in his suit case.

In another operation, ANF Punjab raided near Shoukat Khanam Hospital Lahore and arrested Muhammad Usman Ismail r/o Lahore besides recovering 3.300 kg Hashish.

In third operation, ANF Punjab, PS Multan staff raided near Ghazi Ghat Toll Plaza District DG Khan intercepted a car and recovered 13.200 kg Hashish from secret cavities of the car.

An accused, Attique Ahmed r/o Sargodha was arrested on the spot. In fourth Operation, ANF Punjab, PS Multan staff intercepted a Pakistani national, Hafiz Rab Nawaz r/o Multan and recovered 1.340 kg Heroin which was concealed in his trolley bag.

In fifth operation, PS Faisalabad staff raided at Gojra Sumandari road near Bashrat Petroleum Service District Toba Tek Singh and recovered one kg Opium and 1.200 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused namely Faiz Raza r/o TT Singh.

In sixth operation, PS Faisalabad staff conducted an operation near General Bus Stand Gojra, Tehsil Gojra, District TT Singh and recovered 4.

800 kg Hashish from the possession of Muhammad Usman and Waqar Masih r/o Faisalabad.

ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Gul Haji Plaza University road Peshawar and recovered 26 kg Heroin which was lying in the trunk of car.An accused Abdullah Shah r/o Khyber was arrested. In another operation, ANF KP in collaboration with FC (KP) Khyber Rifles intercepted a truck at Torkham Border Post and recovered four kg Heroin which was placed under rear seat of driver cabin. Haji Gul r/o Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

In third operation, ANF KP staff in collaboration with Frontier Corps (KP) seized a car near Jaba Khoor Post and recovered six kg Heroin from the car.

ANF Karachi, PS Korangi staff intercepted a parcel at Leopard Courier Office Karachi, booked from Leopard sub office Gujrat by Muhammad Adnan r/o Gujrat which was being sent to Ali Hussain in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and recovered three kg Methamphetamine which was soaked in clothes.

In another operation, ANF Karachi, PS Sukkur conducted a raid at Otaq (Bytak) of Rahib Ali situated at village Mad Baho Tehsil Bakrani District Larkana and recovered 176 kg Hashish from said Otaq (Bytak).

In third operation, ANF Karachi, PS Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi conducted an operation at Al Imdad Bus stop Sohrab Goth Super Highway Karachi and recovered 2.300 kg Hashish. Accused Latif Ullah r/o Karachi was arrested on the spot.

ANF Rawalpindi, PS Attock established a Naka at Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza G.T road Attock and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from the possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Israr r/o Nowshera.

All cases were registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.