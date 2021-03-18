UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Seizes 2kg Cocaine In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:39 PM

ANF seizes 2kg cocaine in multan

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday intercepted a Nigerian national at Multan International Airport with possession of 2kg cocaine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday intercepted a Nigerian national at Multan International Airport with possession of 2kg cocaine.

According to official sources of airport, Philip Noonso arrived at the airport here through foreign airline via Dubai.

Upon his arrival, he was identified with the help of his passport at the arrival hall of the airport.

He was carrying a trolley bag with him in which the drugs were recovered during examination.

He was arrested on the spot.

Related Topics

Multan Drugs Dubai Airport

Recent Stories

Two-day thematic job fair concludes at NUST

9 minutes ago

Putin Currently Has No Plans to Meet With Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Minister of Defence commends country’s ..

11 minutes ago

MCL removes encroachments

2 minutes ago

Russia Calls on US, Taliban to Keep Commitment to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.