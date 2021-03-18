ANF seizes 2kg cocaine in multan

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday intercepted a Nigerian national at Multan International Airport with possession of 2kg cocaine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday intercepted a Nigerian national at Multan International Airport with possession of 2kg cocaine.

According to official sources of airport, Philip Noonso arrived at the airport here through foreign airline via Dubai.

Upon his arrival, he was identified with the help of his passport at the arrival hall of the airport.

He was carrying a trolley bag with him in which the drugs were recovered during examination.

He was arrested on the spot.