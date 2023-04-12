ANF seizes 30-kg chars, 3-kg opium, arrest car-rider

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a car-rider fom near Sahianwala toll plaza, and recovered from him 30-kg chars and 3-kg opium.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that an ANF team spotted a suspicious car with a green number-plate (GG-250) near toll plaza and recovered the contraband secret cavities of the vehicle.

The car-rider was a resident of Peshawar and he was smuggling narcotics to various parts of Faisalabad and nearby districts.

The accused was sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.